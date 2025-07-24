Stephen Colbert Jokes ‘I always said’ Elon Musk Is ‘a Good Guy Who’s Right About Everything’ After Latest Trump-Epstein Report | Video

Elon Musk’s June 7 claim that Donald Trump is “in the Epstein files” gained new credibility on Wednesday when the Wall Street Journal reported that multiple government insiders have confirmed exactly that. And in his monologue later that night, “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert was so giddy about said report that he even praised Musk — well, kind of.

“Elon knew it! He knew it! I always said. I always said that he’s a good guy who’s right about everything,” Colbert said with obvious sarcasm. “I mean, everything. It is a great idea to name a baby 420 Kleep-Klorp 69.”

“And this is obviously the most beautiful shape for a car,” Colbert added as a photo of a Tesla Cybertruck appeared on screen.

If you’re somehow just now catching up, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday morning that Donald Trump’s name appeared “multiple times” in documents related to billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, alongside other people’s names. Also, WSJ reported that Trump was informed of this months ago, and that the decision by Attorney General Pam Bondi to keep the documents secret instead of making them public as previously promised was made soon after.

Then later in the monologue, Colbert continued, “this new reporting is on top of what we learned last night when CNN, the K file released new never before published photos of Trump and Epstein. Good job, I guess. But do we really need more evidence that these guys were best buds? Just in from CNN, shocker: Frog and Toad are friends.

Watch the whole monologue below: