Stephen Colbert Compares Released Epstein Emails About Trump to ‘Some Kind of Perverted Clippy’ | Video

Stephen Colbert did not hold back when discussing the recently released Jeffrey Epstein emails, which the late night host called “damning” for Donald Trump, given they suggested the president “knew” about the late financier’s nefarious activities.

The comedian addressed the House Oversight Committee releasing 20,000 pages of documents relating to Epstein during Wednesday’s monologue for “The Late Show.” It didn’t take long for Colbert to zero in on the Trump mentions in the documents, including one alleged email between Epstein and journalist Michael Wolff.

“In 2019, when Donald Trump was president, Epstein emailed Wolff writing, ‘Of course Trump knew about the girls,’” Colbert said. “Of course he did. They were best pals and underage girls was Epstein’s whole thing. Yes, the Hamburglar was my best friend, but I always assumed he was getting the burgers legitimately. And then later I was like, ‘Oh, wait. That’s why he wore a mask.”

He continued: “It’s not the only damning email Epstein sent to Wolff. In 2015, when Trump was running for his first term, Wolff emailed Epstein saying, ‘I hear CNN’s planning to ask Trump tonight about his relationship with you.’ To which Epstein replied, ‘If we were able to craft an answer for him, what do you think it should be?’ That is never a good sign when Jeffrey Epstein is trying to help you draft a response like, some kind of perverted clippy. ‘Looks like you’re trying to avoid questions about sex crimes. Would you like help?’”

Trump downplayed the Epstein email dump on Truth Social Wednesday, claiming it was an effort from the Democrats to deflect attention after “viciously closing our country” and costing the nation $1.5 trillion.

“There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else,” he wrote. “And any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.