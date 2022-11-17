Stephen Colbert poked fun at Donald Trump’s presidential campaign announcement speech, saying the event was so dull that even Fox News eventually cut away from the live feed.

During Wednesday’s show, the “Late Show” host rolled a clip of Fox News’ broadcast of Trump’s Tuesday evening speech, which took place at Mar-a-Lago. Trump can be seen rambling on about former German chancellor Angela Merkel before Fox News’ Sean Hannity stops the tape mid-sentence.

“Oh, wow,” said Colbert. “That has real ‘stop Grandpa’s toast at the wedding’ energy.”

He then launched into an impression of a wedding emcee, saying: “Alright, alright, alright, give me the mic, let’s hear it for Peepaw, everybody. Of course, we all love your stories, and if one of the groomsmen could help him get his pants back on, that would be great.”

Additionally, Trump’s “pathetic, drowsy word-shamble towards Snoozeville” had attendees trying to exit the room before the speech ended. Unfortunately, the doors appeared to be locked from the outside.

Not even a crowd-pleasing song could rally the audience at Mar-a-Lago.

“I thought I had never seen anything sadder until the speech ended and the DJ cranked up the jams,” said Colbert. In a subsequent clip, “YMCA” plays while only one person does the accompanying dance movements. After one round of this, he looks around, notices nobody else is dancing, and lets his arms fall.

“I have never seen anyone move more quickly from ‘YMCA’ to ‘Why… am I doing this?” Colbert joked.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.