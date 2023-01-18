Stephen Colbert Mocks George Santos’ Message to Youth: ‘How Many Accomplishments Did You Make Up Today?’ (Video)

Stephen Colbert is tired of the GOP and George Santos’ many, many lies.

“For years, the GOP said nothing, while the former president told over 30,000 verifiable lies. That’s 20 lies a day. I don’t even get in 20 steps a day,” Colbert joked. “So no one should be surprised when that party is the party that produces newly elected representative George Santos.”

“Santos loves spreading his lies, he does it with a real jua de vivre,” Colbert continued.

The host proceeded to play a resurfaced clip from one of Santos’ 2020 podcast appearances, during which the representative claims to have had a double knee replacement due to his star volleyball career—or in his words, from the time he “slayed” teams from Harvard and Yale.

“Doctors say one of the most dangerous sports is imaginary volleyball,” Colbert said. “To pretend to play injured, that’s all heart.”

But of course, that isn’t the only elaborate lie Santos told—or as Colbert put it, “Santos didn’t stop with a B.S. in BS”—as he also claimed to have gone to graduate school at NYU and got mad at young voters voting on the issue of student debt, saying that he got an MBA with “zero debt.” He proceeded to comment on the youth and their supposed laziness.

“I hate looking at youth today and seeing them sitting on their behinds and acting like, ‘Ugh, this is so hard,’” he continued during the “Police Off the Cuff” podcast in 2020.

“Yeah, you lazy youth,” Colbert said, feigning anger. “How many accomplishments did you make up today? One? Two? George Santos tells 10 lies before breakfast.”

“You think it’s easy kiting checks and keeping track of which sport you pretended to play at which college you pretended to attend? No, but you got to dig down like George did so he could make his parents proud. His sweet, sweet parents Rosa Parks and the Fiddler on the Roof, both of whom were strangled by Hitler on the shores of Iwo Jima,” Colbert joked.

Watch the full monologue in the embed above.