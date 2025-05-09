Stephen Colbert Slams Chicago Pope for Speaking in Italian and Spanish: ‘Speak English Like Jesus Did’ | Video

Everyone loves the Chicago pope, but few people are more excited about Pope Leo XIV than Stephen Colbert. The CBS host channeled his former “Colbert Report” persona on Thursday night as he celebrated the election of the first-ever American pope.

The late night host started off his opening monologue by getting his audience to repeatedly chant “Pope-S-A! Pope-S-A!” But that elation didn’t come without some criticism, specifically about how Pope Leo XIV spoke in both Italian and Spanish in his first address.

“Hey, I’m an American. I shouldn’t have to press 2 for pope. Speak English like Jesus did,” Colbert said.

He then joked that Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost changed his name to Leo “in honor of St. Leonardo of Caprio, who famously decreed ‘I’m pope of the world.’” But the real highlight of Colbert’s papal celebration was his impression of Pope Leo.

“Hey der, it’s your buddy Leo, the deep dish papa,” Colbert said in a terrible Chicago accent. “Just talked to God, and not even he can help the White Sox. Sorry.”

Colbert didn’t just have a bone to pick with Pope Leo speaking in Spanish and Italian. He also criticized the conclave as a whole, specifically for its smoke-based announcement system. Since 1939 and the election of Pope Pius XII, an iron stove has been used to announce the election of a new pope via white smoke.

“I’m just going to say it, that system is too ambiguous for the modern world. Don’t reveal the pope via smoke. It’s 2025. You reveal him via cake,” Colbert said. Watch the full monologue above.