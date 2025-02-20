Stephen Colbert Roasts KFC for Moving Corporate HQ to Texas: ‘That Is Finger-Licking F–ked!’ | Video

Stephen Colbert is already exhausted by the onslaught of “news of yet another inexplicable, chaotic move seemingly bent on undermining everything we as Americans hold dear.”

But on Wednesday night, he was talking, of course, about fried chicken. “Today is no different because KFC is moving its corporate headquarters from Kentucky to Texas,” Colbert said.

The “Late Show” audience hasn’t booed that fervently since earlier this month when he listed Donald Trump’s executive orders. And Colbert was extra crispy about it:

“That is finger-licking f–ked,” he said. “What is going on? What is happening? What’s next? Jersey Mike’s becomes Maine’s Mickey’s? Will Papa John step down as Pizza Pope? Burger King abdicates his throne to marry a common nugget?”

The comedian then reminded the audience that the restaurant chain formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken isn’t “just a name.”

“It’s part of Kentucky history. It was founded nearly a century ago in 1930 in Corbin, Kentucky,” he said. “Even now, if you purchase KFC somewhere that is not Kentucky, legally, they have to call it ‘sparkling white chicken.’”

Watch the entire Kentucky-fried tirade in the video clip, above.