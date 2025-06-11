Trump’s National Guard Deployment in LA Is Revenge for Never Winning an Emmy, Stephen Colbert Says | Video

Stephen Colbert has a theory about why President Trump sent in the National Guard to deal with ongoing protests against ICE in Los Angeles.

“Well, no surprise there,” Colbert said about Trump’s decision to call in the armed forces. “Trump is just getting revenge on Tinseltown. He never won an Emmy for ‘The Apprentice,’ and he was snubbed at the 1993 Oscars for his performance in ‘Home Alone 2.’”

Colbert then launched into his Trump impression, saying, “They gave it to Pacino for ‘Scent of a Woman.’ A woman. I’ve smelled thousands of women, and I’m not even blind, OK?”

During Tuesday night’s episode of “The Late Show,” the CBS host broke down what led to the multi-day protests in California. As many outlets have reported, the ongoing event was sparked by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who reportedly told top ICE officials to “just go out there and arrest illegal aliens” late last month. Miller told agents to raid Home Depot parking lots and 7-Eleven stores, according to the Wall Street Journal. This rise in the deportation of non-violent illegal immigrants led to protests in states that have large immigrant populations such as California. What started as peaceful protests became more intense, though Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass said the initial protests were only comprised of 100 people with 27 arrests.

The late night host also called the president’s standoff with protestors in L.A. “Day 4 of Donald Trump’s war on anyone who didn’t vote for him.” Colbert then mocked a press briefing Trump gave in which he explained his decision to deploy 700 Marines into the city. “That is low energy fascism,” Colbert said.

You can watch the full “Late Show” clip in the video above.