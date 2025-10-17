Stephen Colbert Declares His Love for Paramount CEO David Ellison: ‘That Oughta Buy Us a Couple More Months’ | Video

Stephen Colbert issued a cheeky shoutout to his boss, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, as a way to jokingly angle for an extension after “The Late Show” was canceled.

The late night host made the call out during his opening monologue Thursday night, when he commemorated National Boss’ Day, which occurs every year on Oct. 16.

“I join you tonight in a celebratory mood because, as you know, today is National Boss’ Day,” Colbert started off. “I hope you all treated your boss to their favorite gift — two minutes of awkward chitchat until the elevator arrives. Remember to say your kids’ names so they don’t have to.”

The host didn’t leave the joke there, as he then continued on by speaking directly into a “David Ellison Appreciation Cam.”

“I want to take a moment to celebrate my new boss, Paramount CEO David Ellison,” he added. “Mr. Ellison, I love you.”

Yet, Colbert made it clear he had an ulterior motive for bringing up National Boss’ Day, as he later quipped: “That oughta buy us a couple more months.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is set to end in May 2026, a decision which was announced by the host back in July. At the time, Colbert informed those tuning in that CBS was pulling the plug on not just him, but the storied late night program, too.

“It’s not just the end of our show, but it’s the end of ‘The Late Show’ on CBS. I’m not being replaced,” he said. “This is all just going away.”

CBS explained their decision with a statement, in which they said it was a “purely a financial” one — even though it came on the heels of Colbert criticizing CBS parent company Paramount for its $16 million settlement with President Trump.

“Our admiration, affection and respect for the talents of Stephen Colbert and his incredible team made this agonizing decision even more difficult,” the network added. “Stephen has taken CBS late night by storm with cutting-edge comedy, a must-watch monologue and interviews with leaders in entertainment, politics, news and newsmakers across all areas.”

Many in Hollywood have rallied around Colbert in the aftermath of the news, with the latter taking home the Outstanding Talk Series award at the 2025 Emmy Awards.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.