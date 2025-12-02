Stephen Colbert Roasts Trump’s MRI Justification: ‘Men In His Age Group Also Benefit From Retiring’ | Video

Stephen Colbert roasted Donald Trump after the president’s doctor issued a vague reason for his recent MRI, quipping it was time for his provider to prescribe retirement.

During Monday’s episode of “The Late Show,” the comedian weighed in on the topic of Trump’s health after the latter couldn’t explain the reason for his MRI — but defended it wasn’t a scan of his brain, given he’d previously “aced” a cognitive test.

“No, it’s true. It’s true. It wasn’t the brain. I did so well on the cognitive, they put me in the extra credit tube,’” Colbert joked while doing an impression of Trump. “Spun that thing around, took off my watch and my ring.”

As Colbert continued, he laid into the White House for scrambling to “justify” Trump’s rambling explanation.

“This afternoon they posted a letter from the president’s doctor, who claims the MRI was given, ‘because men in his age group benefit from a thorough evaluation of cardiovascular and abdominal health,’” he said. “OK, fair enough. Men in his age group also benefit from retiring. So, can we write that prescription next? Try that.”

Also in the monologue, Colbert ripped into Trump for his Thanksgiving message, which he slammed as racist. “Trump celebrated Thanksgiving in his traditional way with racism,” he noted. “He posted an anti-immigrant rant that was so long he had to put in a dot, dot, dot, take a breather, and then come back for seconds. Somewhere in all of that nonsense, Trump attacked Minnesota’s immigration policies and called Governor Tim Walz the R-word.”

Colbert then praised Walz’s “succinct” response to the insult, as the former Vice President hopeful wrote, “Release the MRI results.”

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.