Stephen Colbert Inserts RFK Jr. Into ‘Star Wars’ Scene After Heavy Breathing Was Caught on Mic | Video

RFK Jr.’s heavy breathing was audible through his mic at a senate hearing on Thursday, reminding Stephen Colbert of a certain “Star Wars” character. So, the CBS host simply inserted Kennedy into a “Star Wars” scene.

During his monologue on Thursday night, Colbert immediately noticed that Kennedy “seemed to be experiencing more upper respiratory distress than usual” during the hearing. Mocking “Mr. Health,” Colbert then played a clip where it was indeed possible to hear Kennedy breathing, even while another man was speaking.

“I’ve never heard someone have sleep apnea while they’re still awake,” Colbert marveled. “That is a lot of labored breathing into a microphone, do we have footage from RFK Jr.’s opening statement?”

At that, footage of Kennedy’s statement did indeed start playing. But, instead of it happening in a courtroom, the footage of his face was superimposed onto Darth Vader’s body, when Luke Skywalker unmasks him in “Return of the Jedi.”

“He looks good! He actually looks pretty good!” Colbert joked as the clip ended. “I mean, for him.”

Colbert stuck to the Disney theme in his monologue, as he later pointed out that Florida’s move to end all vaccine mandates will likely hit “Disney adults” the hardest.

“Everyone knows you can’t get sick at Disney! They only got one Doc!” he joked. “And he’s got his hands full with Sneezy, and a drug addict named Dopey!”

