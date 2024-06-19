Stephen Colbert’s audience unleashed a flurry of booing on “The Late Show,” but for Steve Bannon, not the host himself. In fact, Colbert conceded that he agreed with the booing, but still asked to be able to say the punchline.

During his Tuesday night monologue, Colbert noted that “we got some good news in the form of bad news” this week, specifically in regards to Bannon, a former advisor to convicted felon Donald Trump while he was president. But, at the mention of Bannon’s name and a photo of him, Colbert’s audience began booing, prompting Colbert himself to crack up a little.

“I agree, but I do want to tell the joke,” he said between laughs.

Naturally, they let him. The punchline?

“Trump advisor, and man on a desert island who just got divorced from his volleyball, Steve Bannon,” Colbert finished.

The news itself that Colbert was referring to is the fact that Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison after being found in contempt of congress, but won’t be serving that term in a minimum security “Club Fed,” as Bannon had hoped.

“But if he’s not in a cushy, white-collar prison, how will Bannon maintain his meticulous personal grooming?” Colbert joked, once again pulling up a photo of a disheveled Bannon.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.