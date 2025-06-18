Stephen Colbert Realizes He Wore Ominous Sweater When Trump Announced 1st Campaign: ‘I Should’ve Known’ | Video

Monday marked exactly 10 years since Donald Trump announced his first presidential campaign, and looking back on that day, Stephen Colbert realized he was wearing a pretty ominous sweater while watching the announcement — one that probably should’ve tipped him off.

The CBS host marked the anniversary in his monologue on Tuesday night, earning boos the second he mentioned Trump’s initial announcement. He joked that the now-infamous footage of Trump descending on an escalator to make the announcement was “a profound metaphor for his descent into madness.”

“But we didn’t know how bad it was going to be at the time,” Colbert said. “We just couldn’t.”

That said, he immediately admitted he probably should have, as the late night host pulled up a photo of himself along with his writers’ room watching Trump’s announcement in real time.

“We’re shocked, we’re confused, we’re very entertained,” Colbert said, highlighting different people’s faces individually. “And can we zoom in on me in the back of the room? There I am.”

Play video

“I should have known something bad was coming, because I want to point out I’m wearing the same sweater that Danny wears in ‘The Shining,’” he continued. “That’s — all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.”

Indeed, in the photo, Colbert is wearing a sweater almost exactly the same as the one in the horror film. To drive it home, an image of the little boy in “The Shining” was put side-by-side with Colbert.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full CBS monologue in the video above.