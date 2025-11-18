Colbert Reveals Trump-Clinton Jokes He Wanted to Tell Before ‘Blowing Bubba’ Theory Was Debunked: ‘Let Us Have a Silly One’ | Video

Stephen Colbert revealed the zingers he had thought up for the “blowing Bubba” theory that circulated in connection with the recently released Jeffrey Epstein emails.

During Monday’s monologue for “The Late Show,” the comedian addressed one viral email, in which Epstein’s brother Mark told the late sex offender to ask Steve Bannon, “If Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?”

“I don’t want to talk about this. I mean, I try to be a good person,” Colbert said. “You know, I taught Sunday school. We have standards at ‘The Late Show,’ but we also have a self-imposed mandate to talk a lot about what a lot of people are talking about. And for the past few days, a lot of people have been talking about this email.”

As Colbert pondered who the “lucky Bubba” was, he pointed out that sleuths online revealed that former president Bill Clinton’s nickname is “Bubba.”

While Colbert jokingly wiped his memory and the audience’s memory, he later bemoaned that the “hot president-on-president fun was shortlived,” given Epstein’s brother debunked the theory that “Bubba” was Clinton.

“Boo! Boo, Mark! Let us have a silly one,” Colbert added. “I mean, we were off the air when this story broke and I never even got to do jokes like, ‘Now we know how Trump got a taste for politics,’ and, ‘This means the president’s recent legislation is technically Trump’s second big beautiful bill.’”

Colbert dropped a similar quip while addressing the rumor that “Bubba” was Ghislaine Maxwell’s horse. This theory was also shut down by Mark Epstein.

“That’s actually too bad. It could have been Trump’s most stable relationship,” he joked. “Now, again, none of this is true. I’m being told. But I’m going to go ahead and say that if people have to deny that you went, shall we say, Churchill Downs on a horse, you’ve already lost. I don’t know what you’ve lost, but it’s gone forever.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.