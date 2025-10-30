Stephen Colbert Marvels at South Korea Welcoming Trump With Crown and Ketchup: ‘Literally Making Him the Burger King!’ | Video

President Trump is currently on a trip to Asia amid the US government shutdown, and he was welcomed in South Korea with a literal crown and deconstructed hamburgers. Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but laugh at it on Wednesday night, joking that Trump is literally being treated as “the burger king.”

To kick off his monologue, the CBS host joked that Trump is “like Reverse Santa Claus” on this trip, because he’s flying to another country, taking gifts and “you want to stay as far away from his lap as possible.” But Colbert was particularly amused by the exact gifts Trump received upon his arrival in South Korea.

“I’m not gonna say the Koreans brown-nosed him, but they got so far up there, I’m pretty sure they snorted one of his tonsils,” Colbert joked. “Because they gave Donald Trump the only thing he’s missing at this point: a big golden crown! And their official lunch featured mini beef patties with ketchup. They’re literally making him the Burger King!”

Play video

“Now kneel and kiss my onion ring,” Colbert added, impersonating Trump.

The president’s day in South Korea ended with a dinner alongside multiple world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, which Trump wasn’t pleased about. In a post to social media, he complained “we didn’t come to South Korea to see Canada.”

“Well, we also didn’t come to South Korea to eat burger patties with ketchup, but that’s just traveling with a toddler for you,” Colbert sniped back. “Trump is plain pasta. Pasta, butter, salt.”

The late night host also took issue with the South Korean military band playing “YMCA” for Trump during his arrival.

“I know that’s kind of his song at this point, but it really undercuts the gravity of an official presidential occasion,” Colbert said. “It reminds me of how Obama nearly ruined his famous address.”

At that, a clip of President Obama’s announcement that Osama Bin Laden had been killed played, but at the end of it, “The Late Show” played Lou Bega’s “Mambo No. 5” over the footage of Obama walking away.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.