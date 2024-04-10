Colbert Jokes That Normally ‘You Have to Sign Up for DraftKings’ to Lose Money as Fast as Truth Social  | Video

“The Late Show” host looks at the rapid decline of Donald Trump’s failing Twitter clone

Stephen Colbert was gleeful on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show” about the rapid decline of Donald Trump’s Twitter clone, Truth Social. It’s happened so fast, Colbert joked, the only thing that compares would be gambling addicts being looted by online gambling.

For those catching up, the right wing social media channel’s parent company, Trump Media & Technology Group, has had a drastic drop in value since going public. So much so that on Tuesday, it dropped to below $3 billion, which temporarily knocked Trump off of Bloomberg’s list of the 500 richest people.

“Usually, to lose money that fast, you have to sign up for DraftKings,” Colbert joked during his monologue.

“DraftKings,” Colbert continued, pressing home the joke about how online gambling is taking advantage of addicts and ruining lives. “She’ll come back once your parlay hits.”

Jimmy Kimmel on Trump's Abortion Statement
Read Next
Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump and GOP Abortion Spat Is Totally Fake: 'It's Like Wrestling' | Video

“Truth Social says it’s numbers are just fine,” Colbert continued before explaining why he doesn’t trust this assessment. “But it doesn’t help to get those numbers from the actual accounting firm, BF Borgers. Not to be confused with the Bulgarian remake of ‘Bob’s Burgers.’”

Colbert noted that BF Borgers might not be on the level. “These number crunchers aren’t particularly good at numbers, because they’ve had a number of run ins with a number of regulators, including a 100% deficiency rate in audits reviewed by a US watchdog,” Colbert explained, accurately.

“And one of their best known previous clients is a mixed martial arts league called Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. Lingerie fighting? Turns out Victoria’s Secret: She tore a dude’s throat out!” Colbert quipped, making a reference to the movie “Road House.”

Watch the full monologue at the top of the page.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.