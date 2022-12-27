Stephen Greif, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Blake’s 7’ Actor, Dead at 78

Stephen Greif, who is known for playing Speaker of the House Sir Bernard Weatherill on Season 4 of “The Crown,” has died at 78.

“With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif,” the English actor’s rep Michelle Braidman Associates tweeted Monday. “We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Greif was born on Aug. 26, 1944, in Highgate, London. He is survived by two sons.

Following his first job with the RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon and in the U.S., Greif joined the Prospect Theatre Company in their acclaimed productions of “Richard 11” and “Edward 11” with Ian McKellen. He went on to work with the National Theatre at the Old Vic and in the West End. Greif received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for his performance as Biff in a revival of Arthur Miller’s “Death of a Salesman.”

He also worked in stage productions opposite Albert Finney, Frank Langella, Elaine Stritch, Topol, Denholm Elliott, Felicity Kendall, Frances De La Tour, Jerry Hall, Joseph Fiennes and Lesley Manville.

In addition to his work on “The Crown,” his TV credits include “Blake’s 7,” “Doctor Who,” “New Tricks,” “Silent Witness,” “Waking The Dead,” “He Kills Coppers,” “Eastenders,” “The Persuaders,” “The Professionals,” “Minder” and “The New Avengers.”

Meanwhile, his film credits include “Casanova,” “Risen,” “Woman in Gold,” “Bill,” “Boogie Woogy,” “Shoot on Sight,” “Eichmann,” and “Upside of Anger.”

“Very saddened to hear that Stephen Greif has left us,” actor and director Barnaby Edwards tweeted. “A rock-solid performer with a voice as liquid and deadly as molten lava. When it came to playing villains, he was unsurpassed. His acerbic wit and obvious intelligence made him a joy to direct. Thanks for the fun, Stephen.”