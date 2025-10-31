‘It’ Fever: Stephen King Adaptations Have Generated Over $650 Million in Streaming Revenue Since 2020

As “It: Welcome to Derry” is rolling out weekly on HBO on Sunday nights, new Parrot Analytics data shows what the value of Stephen King’s work on streaming has been and why the latest addition is shaping up to be a massive hit.

A week ahead of its premiere, “Welcome to Derry” was already generating higher pre-release audience demand in the U.S. than any other King-based TV adaptation in recent years. The most recent small screen adaptation of a Stephen King story, “The Institute” from MGM+, averaged 21.4 times the average series demand in its first 30 days. Pre-release demand for “Welcome to Derry” already surpassed that even before its premiere.

Pre-release demand for “It: Welcome to Derry” (Data via Parrot Analytics)

That level of anticipation suggests HBO may have another genre juggernaut on its hands, and is borne out by HBO’s viewership data which revealed the first episode was the third most-watched series debut in HBO Max history.

“Welcome to Derry” returns to the same small town Maine mythology that has powered King’s most successful works, blending nostalgia and fear in a way that continues to resonate across generations of viewers. The show’s early traction underscores how legacy IP, when paired with premium storytelling and brand consistency, remains one of the most reliable engines of audience engagement in the streaming era.

But the value of King’s universe is more concrete than just fan enthusiasm. Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Economics data, which quantifies the streaming revenue attributable to specific titles across major global platforms, reveals that Stephen King’s adaptations have collectively generated over $650 million in streaming revenue since 2020.

Surprisingly, the top-earning King adaptation isn’t one of the many iconic movies like “The Shawshank Redemption” or “The Shining,” it’s Hulu’s “Castle Rock.” This show, which ended in 2019 has driven nearly $58 million in subscriber revenue worldwide. That total surpasses every other King title, film or series, since 2020. That show’s setting in small town Maine and its ability to connect stories across the King multiverse are features it shares with “Welcome to Derry.”

Recognizable library hits like “The Shawshank Redemption” and “The Green Mile” are still some of the top earners from King’s body of work and stand as proof that, even decades after their release, quality content continues to attract and retain subscribers.

The most valuable Stephen King adaptations (Data via Parrot Analytics)

This long-tail effect highlights why King’s catalog remains such a prized asset for streamers. Unlike the fleeting buzz of many modern originals, King’s adaptations deliver consistent engagement and revenue years after debut. For platforms balancing the high costs of new production with the enduring value of proven IP, that reliability matters.

“Welcome to Derry” could extend that trend and perhaps redefine it. Positioned as both a prequel to “It” and a standalone psychological horror series, the show benefits from Warner Bros. Discovery’s global reach and the prestige of HBO’s creative ecosystem. If early demand is any indication, the series is poised not only to perform strongly at launch but also has the potential to become a title that delivers long-term value.

Stephen King’s world continues to deliver creatively, culturally and financially. Few authors’ universes have proven as durable or as valuable in the streaming era.