Stephen Miller Tells Fox News Anchor to Fire Their Pollster After Lousy Trump Approval Rating | Video

Trump advisor Stephen Miller told Fox News anchor John Roberts that the network needs to “fire its pollster” in a live segment on Tuesday after the latest polls showed that the president’s approval rate was only at 44%.

Roberts asked Miller, who is the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, for his reaction to the low approval rating. “A lot of people think he’s spending too much time on tariffs and not enough time on the economy and lowering prices. What do you say?” asked Roberts.

“I don’t want to make things awkward for you, John, but it is our opinion that Fox News needs to fire its pollster,” Miller replied.

He added, “I don’t think you are surprised I’m saying that, but the Fox News pollster has always been wrong about President Trump,” citing polls from last year that showed “Kamala Harris is gonna be the 47th president of the United States.”

Miller concluded, “So we don’t acknowledge any of that polling.”

“Here at Fox News, we stand by our polling, as we always have,” Roberts said in a later on-air segment.

STEPHEN MILLER: “FOX NEWS NEEDS TO FIRE THEIR POLLSTER” pic.twitter.com/LCtnt5eC1p — Ales Iz Neias (@alesizneias) April 29, 2025

Earlier this month, Miller lashed out at Fox News host Bill Hemmer over the administration’s deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, which the Supreme Court ruled was illegal.

“He was not mistakenly sent to El Salvador. He’s an illegal alien from El Salvador!” Miller insisted. Hemmer tried to interrupt Miller’s tirade, saying, “Give me a chance. You haven’t even allowed me to ask a question.”

Miller also previously clashed on-air with Fox News host Martha MacCallum over Trump’s tariffs, which he defended.