Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Family Accuses Widow Allison Holker of ‘Cherry-Picking’ From His Journals

In the wake of Allison Holker promoting her book “This Far,” her relationship with the family of her late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss has become “strained.” Boss’ mother and younger brother spoke to “CBS Mornings” host Gayle King about what it was like to discover the private moments of their loved one’s suicide through a People magazine cover story.

When asked if they would have any interest in reading the late performer’s journals, mom Connie Boss Alexander said she thinks so, “Just to feel closer to him, ’cause these are his thoughts.”

Boss’ brother Dre Rose concurred, but for a slightly different reason. “I would love to see all of the journals in entirety. I think those journals will tell you a lot. I think there’s things in those journals that are good and bad,” he said, emphasizing that Boss likely wrote about his personal and marital life in those journals. “I believe that there’s been a cherry-picking of things from the journals to reveal or share. And if we’re just going to be completely honest, talk about it all.”

Rose further confirmed to King that his family found out about Boss’ drug addiction and abuse through that People interview, which King described as “a big public campaign.”

“I think people deserve the ability to share their story. I get that. But to how it was presented and how it was on the cover of a magazine … we shouldn’t have to find out about that in the media. We’re a family,” Rose told King.

In December of 2022, Boss was found dead at the age of 40. The “So You Think You Can Dance” and “Ellen” star’s death was ruled a suicide. Earlier this year, Boss’ widow Holker opened up to People magazine about what it was like grappling with her late husband’s death. In that interview, Holker revealed that she discovered a “cornucopia” of drugs and that she read through Boss’ journals, which detailed his childhood sexual abuse.

Holker also allegedly asked Boss’ loved ones to sign an NDA in order to attend his funeral, per his “SYTYCD” co-stars. According to TMZ, the NDA prevented anyone who signed it from profiting from interviews, books, articles or programs about Boss, meaning that her book would be the only way to profit off his death.

Holker’s daughter Weslie Fowler has defended the NDA, however, stating it was only put in place so no one would photograph Boss’ body.