Donald Trump not participating in the GOP primary debate is ultimately helping Joe Biden, Steve Doocy argued on “Fox & Friends.”

Trump made it clear Sunday on Truth Social that he will not be in attendance at Wednesday’s event. The former president cited a CBS poll which has him in a wide lead over other primary candidates with “legendary numbers.”

“The public knows who I am,” Trump continued. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

“By skipping the debates,” according to Doocy, “Trump may actually be helping Joe Biden.”

“He’s giving Joe Biden an excuse for not debating Donald Trump,” if it comes down to a rematch, Doocy speculated.

“That’s one of the things that Ronna McDaniel told the former president when she was trying to get him to do the first debate,” Doocy continued. “But he said, nope, not going to do it.”

Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade questioned Doocy’s commentary saying, “I don’t know how that would be, though. How could Joe Biden rationalize not going to get saved?”

“Because if Donald Trump says everybody knows me, I don’t need to do it, then Joe Biden does,” replied Doocy.

Ainsley Earhardt joined in saying Biden would then have the excuse to not debate Trump.

Just last week, Trump complained about “Fox & Friends,” coverage of his campaign on Truth Social. He ranted about the program not showing polls favorable to his campaign while putting the “worst” pictures of him on air. “Just like 2016 all over again,” wrote Trump. “And then they want me to debate!”

Meanwhile, Trump is reportedly attempting to create a counterprogramming media surge – multiple reports from those close to the former president have indicated that Trump will be skipping the debate, choosing instead to sit down for an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Additionally, earlier speculation noted that Trump could voluntarily turn himself in for his recent Georgia indictment, as required by Aug. 25.

The debate will be hosted this Wednesday evening by Fox News and will be co-moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Fox Business will host the second debate of the Republican primary campaign.