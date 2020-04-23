Jason Kurtz has been named executive producer and showrunner of Drew Barrymore’s upcoming eponymous talk show for CBS Television Distribution, the studio announced Thursday.

Kurtz is a veteran daytime television producer and co-creator of NBCUniversal’s “Steve Harvey,” which he also ran for its first four seasons. Most recently, he was executive producer of Harry Connick Jr.’s talk show “Harry,” also at NBCU.

"We are thrilled to have Jason on board 'The Drew Barrymore Show,'" said Elaine Bauer Brooks, executive vice president of development for CBS TV Distribution. "He not only has an enormous amount of daytime experience, but Jason is an incredibly creative producer, who immediately

Hosted by Barrymore, “The Drew Barrymore Show” is set to debut on local stations in more than 95 percent of the country this fall. Barrymore, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell are executive producers.

"It's an honor to join Drew, CBS Television Distribution and this incredible team," said Kurtz. "From my first meeting with Drew, I totally understood her vision and immediately saw the successful path ahead. Drew's talent, perspective, and passion will make this show a destination for daytime viewers."

connected with the unique spirit of this show."