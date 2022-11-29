Steve Martin, Martin Short, Austin Butler and More Set as Hosts On Upcoming ‘Saturday Night Live’ Shows

The end of year 2022 is near, and “Saturday Night Live” is closing out the season with guest appearances from Steve Martin, Martin Short and more.

On Dec. 10, actor and comedians Steve Martin, and Martin Short will partner up as co-hosts. The two are the stars in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” and their show, “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” is set to hit the road again next year. Seven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will take the stage as the evening’s musical performer.

The last show of the year for “SNL” takes place on Dec. 17, and it will be led by host first-timer Austin Butler. Butler portrays rock ’n’ roll legend Elvis Presley in the 2022 film “Elvis. The musical guests will be two-time Grammy-nominated Rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

As previously announced, “Saturday Night Live” returns to television screens Dec. 3, and set to make her hosting debut is actress and producer Keke Palmer. Grammy award-winning singer SZA will join the show for her second time as a musical guest.

“SNL” — which is produced in association with Broadway Video — streams live on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET and 8:30 p.m. PST.