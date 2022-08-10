Steve Martin is enjoying a tremendous career resurgence with “Only Murders in the Building,” which he co-created, co-writes and stars in, earning him three Emmy nominations.

But the comedian says when the hit Hulu series ends, he might be done with acting altogether.

“When this television show is done, I’m not going to seek others. I’m not going to seek other movies. I don’t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday.

Right now, he has plenty of other projects in the works, including his comedy tour with his “Murders” co-star Martin Short, “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!,” a documentary about his career with director Morgan Neville for Apple TV+, and his upcoming book, “Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions.”

The actor, who first found fame as a stand-up in the ’70s, has ruled out returning to his “Wild and Crazy Guy” days. Mocking his spate of middling films like his reboot of “The Pink Panther,” Martin joked, “Go into theaters with a comedy movie starring me? It’s got failure written all over it!”

However, his wife, Anne Stringfield, remains skeptical as has heard this kind of talk from him before. “My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you’re going to retire and then you always come up with something,'” said Martin. “I’m really not interested in retiring. I’m not. But I would just work a little less. Maybe.”