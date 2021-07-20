Steve McQueen, Wanda Sykes Among African American Film Critics Association Honorees

The African American Film Critics Association announced the special achievement honorees for the group’s annual television honors ceremony, with “Small Axe” director Steve McQueen and “The Upshaws” star Wanda Sykes among those making the list.

Other honorees for the 2021 ceremony include “Master of None” star Naomi Ackie, “I May Destroy You’s” Michaela Coel, the Netflix series “Lupin” and Ava DuVernay’s “Queen Sugar,” as well as the premium cable network HBO and its sister streaming service HBO Max.

The two WarnerMedia platforms are being hailed by the critics organization for their “consistency in diverse and inclusive content,” with titles like “Lovecraft Country,” “Tina” and “I May Destroy You” earning recognition from the group.

The special achievement honorees will be recognized at third annual AAFCA TV honors ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 21. The winners are being recognized as “exceptional companies and individuals whose contributions have helped make the medium a powerful tool of change.”

“We couldn’t be prouder to bestow AAFCA’s highest honors to this remarkable group of honorees responsible for diverse and inclusive content that uplifts and inspires,” AAFCA president Gil Robertson said in a statement. “Our hope is that our industry will continue its tremendous strides towards a landscape with diversity and inclusion at its core. Over the past year especially, we have gotten that & more and look forward to a glorious event celebrating the very best of what we can strive to be in both our creative and earthly realms.”