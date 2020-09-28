Steven Soderbergh’s ‘No Sudden Move’ Adds David Harbour, Noah Jupe, Brendan Fraser
Feature film previously titled “Kill Switch” for HBO Max has begun production and also stars Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro
Brian Welk | September 28, 2020 @ 10:11 AM
Last Updated: September 28, 2020 @ 10:31 AM
Steven Soderbergh’s latest film “No Sudden Move” has added a star studded cast that includes David Harbour, Noah Jupe and Brendan Fraser to a cast that already includes Don Cheadle and Benicio Del Toro.
Production began Monday on “No Sudden Move” in Detroit for the film that is intended for HBO Max, and the film also stars Soderbergh’s film also stars Amy Seimetz, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Bill Duke, Frankie Shaw, Kieran Culkin and Julia Fox. The cast and crew will operate under strict COVID-19 safety protocols.
Soderbergh’s “No Sudden Move” was previously titled “Kill Switch” and was forced to halt production earlier this year due to the pandemic, and at the time the film included stars such as George Clooney, John Cena and Sebastian Stan, who had all been circling the project but could no longer participate.
Ed Solomon wrote the film that is set in Detroit in 1955 and is a heist thriller about a group of small time criminals who are tasked with stealing a simple document, only to discover that its ultimate purpose is far more complicated once their plans go horribly wrong.
Casey Silver is producing “No Sudden Move,” and the movie is being made under Soderbergh’s overall deal with HBO Max.
“The last time I shot a movie in Detroit with a great script and a great cast things worked out really well, so I’m very excited behind my mask right now,” Soderbergh said in a statement. Soderbergh previously shot his film “Out of Sight” in Detroit based on an Elmore Leonard story.
“It’s a pleasure to begin production on another project with Steven Soderbergh, Casey Silver and Ed Solomon,” Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max. “We have an incredible partner in Warner Bros. Pictures and an extraordinarily talented cast – we couldn’t be happier to bring ‘No Sudden Move’ to HBO Max.”
“Steven is a prolific, forward-thinking director who has a two-decade history of making movies at Warner Bros. We look forward to continuing his legacy at WarnerMedia with his intense crime thriller,” Toby Emmerich, chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement.
Soderbergh last year released two films, the Netflix movies “High Flying Bird” and “The Laundromat” starring Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas. For HBO Max he also recently completed “Let Them All Talk,” a comedy that reunites him with Streep.
