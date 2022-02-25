Steven Spielberg to Develop Film Based on Steve McQueen Character Frank Bullitt

Steven Spielberg is developing a film based on one of Steve McQueen’s most iconic film roles, Frank Bullitt, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Josh Singer will write the screenplay. The film will not be a remake but a new story with the Bullitt character at the center.

McQueen originally starred as Frank Bullitt in the the 1968 classic “Bullitt,” which followed a cop who is on the hunt for a mob kingpin that killed a witness. The film has what is considered one of the best car chase scenes in cinematic history until “The French Connection” came along three years later in 1971.

Deals are currently being finalized. Spielberg will also produce the new “Bullitt” film along with Kristie Macosko Krieger. McQueen’s children, Chad and Molly McQueen will executive produce.

Next up for Spielberg is “The Fabelmens,” the film that’s loosely based on his childhood.

“The Fabelmans,” from Amblin Entertainment, will hit theaters wide on Nov. 23, 2022.

The film stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and Gabriel LaBelle. Also in the supporting cast for the film are Chloe East, Oakes Fegley, Isabelle Kusman, Julia Butters and Sam Rechner.

