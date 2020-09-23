Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Pushed Back a Year to 2021
Film was supposed to hit theaters this Dec. 18
Beatrice Verhoeven | September 23, 2020
Last Updated: September 23, 2020 @ 10:25 AM
20th Century Fox/Disney
Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” has been bumped a year from Dec. 18 of this year until Dec. 10, 2021, Disney announced on Wednesday.
The studio also pushed “Black Widow” from Nov. 6 to May 7, 2021. “Eternals” will now open on Nov. 5, 2021, instead of Feb. 12, 2021, and “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” previously dated for May 7, 2021, will now open on July 9, 2021.
Spielberg is directed and co-producing “West Side Story,” with a screenplay by Tony Kushner. It is the adaptation of the 1957 Broadway musical by Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. A film adaptation was released in 1961.
Tony winner Justin Peck will choreograph the musical numbers in the film. Also leading the production are Tony-winning producer Kevin McCollum and Oscar-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger.
So far, no other big blockbuster is scheduled for Dec. 10, 2021, but an untitled “Spider-Man” sequel is slated for Dec. 16, 2021. Universal’s adaptation of the “Wicked” musical is also scheduled for release on Dec. 22, 2021.
