Steven Van Zandt Heckles Dr. Oz Over Pennsylvania Senate Race: ‘Everybody Knows You Live in New Jersey’ (Video)

Steven Van Zandt, the longtime “Sopranos” star and E Street band guitarist, has teamed up with Pennsylvania’s Lt. Governor John Fetterman to send a message to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is currently running for a Senate seat in the Keystone State.

Fetterman posted a video of the entertainer to his social media platforms where Van Zandt calls out the TV personality for harboring political aspirations in a state he does not own a home in.

“Yo! Dr. Oz! Steve VZ here,” Van Zandt says in the video. “Whad’ya doin’ in Pennsylvania? Everybody knows you live in New Jersey and you’re just using your in laws’ address over there.”

The video currently has 1.8 million views on Twitter.

“You do not wanna mess around with John Fetterman,” Van Zandt warned. “Trust me. He’s a little outta your league. Nobody wants to see you get embarrassed. So come on back to Jersey where you belong.”

Oz is currently the GOP nominee for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat vs. Fetterman, who has been sidelined recently due to a medical issue. Last week, Oz tweeted a photo of Fetterman photoshopped into what was likely an ad for ABC’s “LOST,” which aired from 2004-2010, with the caption “John Fetterman: Either he’s hiding in his basement, or he’s just plain lost.”

The move backfired as Twitter users flooded his replies with reminders that Fetterman is from Pennsylvania, whereas Oz was born in Ohio and lives in New Jersey. Then, “Lost” co-creator Damon Lindelof reposted Oz’s attempted meme with the caption, “He had a stroke, DOCTOR. And the island is healing him as we speak. If you actually WATCHED Lost, you’d know not to f*ck with the bald guy.”

According to FiveThirtyEight, Oz is polling significantly behind Fetterman.