Steven Yeun is launching a new production company, Celadon Pictures, with veteran producer Christina Oh.

The “Beef” star first collaborated with Oh on Bong Joon-ho’s 2017 film “Okja,” which Yeun costarred in and Oh produced. They later worked together on Lee Isaac Chung’s 2021 film “Minari,” which earned Yeun an Oscar nomination for Best Actor and Oh a Best Picture nomination.

In a statement, Yeun and Oh announced that Celadon Pictures has reached production deals for both films and TV shows.

“We are very excited about our partnership, and we look forward to collaborating with new and established voices to create lasting and impactful stories that connect us,” they said.

Yeun most recently earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his work as an actor and producer on “Beef,” the satirical Netflix series about two people whose encounter in a road rage incident explodes into an all-out feud. The series earned 13 Emmy nominations, including Best Limited Series and Best Actor for Yeun. The actor has also reunited with Bong for the filmmaker’s next project, “Mickey 17,” which will come out next spring from Warner Bros.

Yeun is repped by WME. The founding of Celadon Pictures was first reported by Deadline.