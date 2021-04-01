Steven Yeun in Talks to Star in Jordan Peele’s Next Horror Film at Universal

Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun is in negotiations to join Universal Pictures’ highly anticipated next project from producer, director and Academy Award-winning writer Jordan Peele.

Yeun would join the cast alongside recently announced Keke Palmer (“Hustlers”). Two-time Academy Award nominee Daniel Kaluuya (including for this year’s “Judas and the Black Messiah”) is also in negotiations to star. It would mark the first collaboration between Peele and Kaluuya since the Best Picture nominated “Get Out,” which earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor and Peele an Academy Award for Original Screenplay.

Peele will produce alongside Ian Cooper for their Monkeypaw Productions. The project falls under Monkeypaw’s exclusive five-year deal with Universal. Senior Vice President of Production Sara Scott and Creative Executive Tony Ducret will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Peele’s “Us” opened in March 2019 and made $255.1 million at the worldwide box office. Prior to that, “Get Out” also took home $255 million after its February 2017 opening, with both films becoming widely critically acclaimed.

Peele is a producer and writer on “Candyman,” which Universal intended to hit theaters last year. Due to the coronavirus, the horror film was pushed back multiple times and is currently set for August 27. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta and is a “spiritual sequel” of the 1992 horror film “Candyman.”

Best known for breaking out as Glenn in AMC”s “The Walking Dead,” Yeun received an Academy Award nomination for his role the critically acclaimed film “Minari.” Yeun also currently voices the lead role of Mark Gordon in Amazon Prime’s “Invincible.”

