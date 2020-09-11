Stevie Lee, Wrestler and ‘Jackass 3D’ Star, Dies at 54

Stevie Lee Richardson, a wrestler known by the name “Puppet the Psycho Dwarf” has died at the age of 54.

Richardson died “unexpectedly” at his home on Wednesday, according to a statement shared on the GoFundMe page raising money for Richardson’s funeral costs.

“He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim and wife Steph left to take care of final arrangements,” the statement read. “Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call.”

Also Read: Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

Richardson got his start in wrestling on “NWA: Total Nonstop Action,” which would later become Impact Wrestling. He later went on to form “Half Pint Brawlers,” the controversial wrestling company that repeatedly came under fire for its use of the word “midget” and later inspired a Spike TV series of the same name.

Impact paid tribute to Richardson in a tweet on Friday. “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of Stevie Lee, better known as “Puppet The Psycho Dwarf” in the early days of TNA,” the company wrote. “We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family.”

Richardson’s “Half Pint Brawlers” series also led to an appearance in the 2010 film “Jackass 3D.” His acting credits include “Oz the Great and Powerful” and “American Horror Story: Freak Show.”