Stevie Nicks says she doesn’t have many regrets, but one of them is not voting until she turned 70.

“I never voted until I was 70, but now I regret that, and I regret that and I tell everybody on the stage for the last two years, I regret that,” the now 76-year-old rocker told Mika Brzezinski during an appearance on MSNBC. “And I don’t have very many regrets.”

The singer-songwriter, who joined the segment to discuss her new feminist-forward track “The Lighthouse,” said she holds herself accountable for not exercising her constitutional right, highlighting the myriad of excuses some people make.

“There’s so many reasons; you could say, ‘Well, I didn’t have time’…. In the long run, you didn’t have an hour? You didn’t have an hour of your time that you could have gone and voted?” Nicks explained.

“If you’re going to vote in an election, let it be this one,” Mika Brzezinski said to Nicks.

“Let it be this one,” Nicks agreed.

When asked what others with large platforms can do to amplify the importance of voting, Nicks said use the craft to spread the word.

“Really, if you think about it, no matter who wins — God help us — no matter who wins, it’s not over, right? I mean, the government, whatever, we have to figure out a way to bring back Roe v. Wade. We all had to pick causes. This was the cause I chose. So you know what, at the end of the ’50s and ’60s and going into the ’70s, everybody was writing protest songs: Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell, Stephen Stills, it was like lots and lots and lots,” Nicks shared.

She continued: “So I would say to all of my musical poets that write songs, write songs about what’s happening like I did. I was terrified to put this song out, and then I thought to myself, ‘You know what, at 76 years old, really? I put the song out and people are listening to it.”

Nicks released “The Lighthouse,” which she penned after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, on Sept. 27. The song is Nick’s first single in years.