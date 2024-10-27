Stevie Nicks Says Fleetwood Mac Would Have Ended in the 1970s if She Hadn’t Had an Abortion

The continued survival of Fleetwood Mac following the group’s landmark 1977 album “Rumours” came down to the fact that Stevie Nicks chose to have an abortion, the singer told CBS Sunday Morning on Sunday.

“I’m like, ‘This can’t be happening.’ Fleetwood Mac is three years in. And it’s big. And we’re going into our third album. It was like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no, no,’” Nicks said of her surprise pregnancy.

Nicks was in a relationship with Eagles frontman Don Henley at the time. She said, “I would’ve, like, tried my best to get through, you know, being in the studio every single day expecting a child.”

“But mostly, having a child with Don Henley would not have gone over big in Fleetwood Mac, with Lindsey and me — we had been broken up for two or three years. It would’ve been a nightmare scenario for me to live through,” Nicks added.

The singer was surprised she ended up pregnant because she thought she was “totally protected” by her IUD.

Nicks has been promoting her new song “The Lighthouse,” which was inspired by Nicks’ abortion and the current state of women’s rights after Roe v. Wade was struck down. Described as a “rallying cry” by CBS, Nicks said the song only took her a day to write. She decided to release the song because “everybody kept saying, ‘Well, somebody has to do something. Somebody has to say something” after Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Nicks also spoke about her abortion in an interview with Rolling Stone published last week. “Now what the hell am I going to do? I cannot have a child,” she told the outlet. “I am not the kind of woman who would hand my baby over to a nanny, not in a million years. So we would be dragging a baby around the world on tour, and I wouldn’t do that to my baby. I wouldn’t say I just need nine months. I would say I need a couple of years, and that would break up the band, period. So my decision was to have an abortion.”