Stevie Nicks sees “no reason” in continuing Fleetwood Mac without Christine McVie, the band’s keyboardist, inimitable vocalist and author of many hits. McVie died in November of last year.

“When Christine died, I felt like you can’t replace her. You just can’t. Without her, what is it?” Nicks said in a new interview with Vulture. “She was like my soul mate, my musical soul mate, and my best friend.”

As a member of Fleetwood Mac, McVie was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. During that same year, McVie parted ways with the band to pursue a solo career after being with them for almost 30 years. She later performed on stage with them in 2013 during the band’s London performance and then officially rejoined prior to their 2014 On with the Show tour.

In November of 2022, McVie died of a stroke at the age of 79. At the time, she was battling metastatic cancer. By then, lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham had already been fired from Fleetwood Mac for reasons that are still in dispute, and the band was not actively touring.

Nicks also opened up about her experience watching Amazon Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones and the Six.” Based on the novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the story about the rise and fall of a ’70s rock band was heavily inspired by Fleetwood Mac. In an Instagram post, Nicks likened the experience of streaming the series to “a ghost watching my own story.”

When asked to expand on those comments, Nicks praised the “snappy sarcasm” between Daisy (Riley Keough) and Billy (Sam Claflin), comparing their relationship to the one she had with lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. She also praised the series for understanding it was “all just to keep the music going,” saying that the Amazon original “got it.”

Over their roughly 50 years together, Fleetwood Mac has emerged as one of the world’s best-selling bands. The Grammy-winning album “Rumors” is perhaps their best known work, having sold more than 40 million copies worldwide.