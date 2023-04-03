Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s death on Nov. 30, 2022, at the age of 79 was due to a massive stroke, with metastatic cancer listed as the secondary cause of death, according to her death certificate.

The Blast shared her death certificate and details of her will on Monday, which stated that she had an ischaemic stroke, which occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, according to the Mayo Clinic.

What time of cancer she had is not listed, only that it was a “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin,” which means it had spread throughout her body. At the time of her death, the official statement from the Grammy-winning band read that she had died after “a short illness.”

Five months before her death, she told Rolling Stone she didn’t foresee being able to do another tour with Fleetwood Mac. “I’m in quite bad health. I’ve got a chronic back problem that debilitates me. I stand up to play the piano, so I don’t know if I could actually physically do it. What’s that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak.”

The death certificate was revealed in court documents filed to settle $50 million McVie’s estate. She never married or had children, so the beneficiaries are her brother and his children, as well as various charities.

Her longtime business manager, Martin Wyatt, was named as the executor of her estate.

McVie played keyboards with the Fleetwood Mac and shared vocal duties with Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

When she died, the band said, “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Buckingham remembered her as “a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate and a sister,” while Nicks wrote that McVie was “my best friend in the whole world.”