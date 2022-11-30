Stevie Nicks paid tribute to Christine McVie, her fellow Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter and friend who died Wednesday at 79 after a brief illness, as “my best friend in the whole world.”

“A few hour ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill until late Saturday night,” Nicks wrote. She said she tried to get to London and sing the Haim song “Hallelujah” to McVie her before her death.

“Since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. It’s all I can do now…”

She included the lyrics of the song, which she credits to “the Ladies Haim.” Nicks signed the note, “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me. Always, Stevie.”

Nicks and her fellow Fleetwood Mac bandmates, Lindsey Buckingham Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood and Christine’s former husband John McVie, earlier released a statement on Twitter:

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” Fleetwood Mac wrote. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”