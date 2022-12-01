The day after Fleetwood Mac vocalist and songwriter Christine McVie died in London after a brief illness, the band’s former lead guitarist Lindsey Buckingham penned a note remembering her as “a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister.”

“Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister. For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today. I feel very lucky to have known her. Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy,” Buckingham wrote in the note shared to Instagram.

Besides the music they released as Fleetwood Mac, he and McVie also recorded the 2017 album “Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie,” which debuted in the top 20 in the U.S. and at No. 5 in the U.K. It would be McVie’s last album.

On Wednesday, fellow vocalist Stevie Nicks remembered McVie as “her best friend in the whole world,” and the band remembered her as “one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.”

Bill Clinton, who used the band’s “Don’t Stop” as a campaign song in 1992, also fondly remembered McVie, who penned the 1977 track off their hit “Rumours” album. The band, which was broken up at the time, reunited to play his 1993 inauguration.

Fellow musicians Bette Midler, Susannah Hoffs and Duran Duran have also paid their tributes online.