‘Stick’ Cast and Character Guide: Who’s Who in the Apple TV+ Series?

In “Stick,” a found family forms between a former professional golfer, an up-and-coming golf prodigy, the latter’s mother, a baggage-free vagabond and a former caddy who does not go anywhere without his RV. The series’ success, in other words, rests entirely on the talent and chemistry of its stars. Fortunately, while its onscreen ensemble is not as expansive as some other modern TV comedies, “Stick” boasts a cast of talented, capable and recognizable stars.

Here are all the characters you need to know in “Stick,” as well as the actors who play them and where you might have seen them before.

Owen Wilson in “Stick” (Apple TV+)

Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill

Owen Wilson stars in “Stick” as Pryce Cahill, a washed-up former golfer who decides to take a 17-year-old prodigy under his wing. A veteran of both the big and small screen, Wilson is best known for his roles in films like “Wedding Crashers,” “The Royal Tenenbaums” and “The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou,” as well as for his performance as Mobius in Marvel’s “Loki.”

Peter Dager in “Stick” (Apple TV+)

Peter Dager as Santi Wheeler

A Hollywood up-and-comer, Peter Dager plays Santi Wheeler, a rebellious golfer who becomes the protégé of Wilson’s Pryce, in “Stick.” Before his role in the new Apple TV+ dramedy, Dager was last seen in 2023’s “Insidious: The Red Door.”

Mariana Treviño in “Stick” (Apple TV+)

Mariana Treviño as Elena

Mariana Treviño plays Elena, the protective, enterprising mother of Dager’s Santi, in “Stick.” Treviño is best known for her charismatic, breakout turn as Marisol opposite Tom Hanks in 2022’s “A Man Called Otto.”

Marc Maron in “Stick” (Apple TV+)

Marc Maron as Mitts

A well-known comedian and trailblazing podcaster, Marc Maron stars in “Stick” as Mitts, a close friend and former caddy of Wilson’s Pryce. In addition to his podcast, “WTF with Marc Maron,” and his stand-up specials, Maron previously portrayed an alternate version of himself in the IFC sitcom “Maron” and Sam Sylvia in Netflix’s “GLOW.”

Lilli Kay in “Stick” (Apple TV+)

Lilli Kay as Zero

Lilli Kay plays Zero, a non-binary country club worker who hits it off with Dager’s Santi, in “Stick.” Kay’s past TV credits include recurring roles in both “Yellowstone” and “Your Honor.”

Judy Greer in “Stick” (Apple TV+)

Judy Greer as Amber-Linn

One of Hollywood’s most reliable character actresses, Judy Greer stars in “Stick” as Amber-Linn, the compassionate ex-wife of Wilson’s Pryce. Greer’s impressive filmography includes 2018’s “Halloween” and 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” in which she played the daughter of Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode. Greer also voiced Cheryl Tunt in all 14 seasons of FX’s “Archer.”

Timothy Olyphant in “Stick” (Apple TV+)

Timothy Olyphant as Clark Ross

Timothy Olyphant has a supporting role in “Stick” as Clark Ross, the successful golfer partly responsible for the downfall of Wilson’s Pryce. TV viewers will likely know Olyphant best for his performance as Raylan Givens in FX’s “Justified,” as well as for his guest turn as Cobb Vanth in both “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”