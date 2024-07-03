Stormy Daniels Notes if Trump Could Prove She Lied, ‘He’d Have Whipped His Junk Out a Long Time Ago’ | Video

Stormy Daniels had her first interview since testifying in Donald Trump’s criminal fraud trial with Rachel Maddow on Tuesday, and during their discussion the former adult actress explained the obvious reason why her testimony is so credible.

If he could have proved she was lying about their encounter, Daniels said, “He’d whipped his junk out a long time ago,” in order to counter her description of his genitals. You can watch the clip below right now:

Daniels was of course a key witness in Trump’s criminal fraud trial, in which he was found guilty by a jury of 34 felonies — a verdict that came weeks before the Supreme Court’s shocking ruling that U.S. presidents have monarchical authority, a decision that runs contrary to the literal founding ideals of the United States. During her testimony, she had to re-tell the story of her 2006 encounter with the disgraced former president, when he essentially pressured her into having sex with him.

The trial, of course, concerned his illegal efforts to conceal that from voters in the weeks before the 2016 election.

“Keep in mind, I did nothing but answer the questions,” Daniels told Maddow at one point. “I didn’t go up there and present an essay or a spoken word theater. You know, it was, I answered questions. And if you don’t want to hear the answer, don’t ask me the questions.”

“And for those people who said it was uncomfortable to witness or to hear, I lived it, and her was, my very P, my very PG rated version on the stand,” Daniels continued. “I had to relive it. I had to say it in court in front of all these people, knowing that it would be public record, that my daughter is going to read this. I was going to read this and preparing for the case, remember, I had to go back and think about all these details and make sure that I had everything absolutely accurate.”

Daniels said that what she considered most important about her testimony is that “it proves that I was telling the truth. Maybe this is too far for our conversation right now, but for all those people who like to drag me about talking about what his genitals look like, don’t you think for a second that I wish there was something else I could prove? I wish he had a birthmark that looked like the state of Texas on his shoulder, you know, or funny looking mole. That’s the only thing that proves that he did take his clothes off in front of me.”

“And, you know as well as I do that, if he hadn’t, that it was not, that I was lying, he’d have whipped his junk out a long time ago and proved that I was a liar. And it’s the only thing I have, and he knows I’m telling the truth, which is why he wanted to shut me up.”