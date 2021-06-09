‘Stranger Things 4’ Adds Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien

“Stranger Things” is welcoming four newcomers into Hawkins, Indiana for the Netflix sci-fi series’ upcoming fourth season, which is currently in production in Atlanta. These cast additions for “Stranger Things 4” include Amybeth McNulty, Myles Truitt, Regina Ting Chen and Grace Van Dien, who are all appearing in recurring roles, Netflix revealed during its “Geeked Week” presentation Wednesday.

McNulty (“Anne with an E”) will play the part of Vickie, a cool, fast-talking band nerd who catches the eye of one of our beloved heroes.

Truitt (“Queen Sugar,” “Black Mafia Family”) has been cast as Patrick, a Hawkins basketball star who has friends, talent, and a good life…until shocking events send his life spiraling out of control.

Chen (“Queen of the South,” “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”) is taking on the role of Ms. Kelly, a popular guidance counselor who cares deeply for her students—especially those struggling the most.

And Van Dien (“Charlie Says,” “The Village”) is set as Chrissy, Hawkins’ High lead cheerleader and the most popular girl in school. But beneath the seemingly perfect surface lies a dark secret.

Previously announced new cast members for “Stranger Things 4” include Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco and Joseph Quinn, who are all series regulars, as well as Robert Englund, Tom Wlaschiha, Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Nikola Djuricko, who are recurring cast members.

Created by brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, “Stranger Things” stars Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson.

“Stranger Things 4” does not yet have a premiere date at Netflix, a fact that is driving many fans of The Upside Down crazy, as they have been waiting for new episodes since “Stranger Things 3” premiered July 4, 2019. The pandemic threw a wrench in production plans — as it did for pretty much every show on the planet last year — but with production having resumed last fall under COVID-19 safety guidelines, it can’t be too much longer until we get word on when Season 4 debuts. Right, Netflix?