It looks like some major spoilers from “Stranger Things 4” have surfaced, and series creators the Duffer brothers aren’t happy about it.

Plot details from the upcoming installment of the Netflix series actually surfaced via a Reddit thread in April, when the new version of the “Stranger Things” Monopoly game appears to have made it onto some store shelves early.

Several of the game cards hinted at pretty massive plot points for Season 4. We’ll spare you the details, as “Stranger Things” is a show best experienced without knowing what’s going to happen next.

Series creators Matt and Ross Duffer are said to have been quite unhappy with the leak, considering the great lengths they go to to keep details for each season under wraps, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet used the language “total meltdown” to describe the Duffers’ reaction to learning about the leak.

Reps for Netflix did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

The Reddit thread states that the game is “officially licensed product distributed by a nationally recognized retailer and purchased fair and square by a consumer.” That hasn’t been confirmed.

It’s not clear how, exactly, the game ended up distributed so early, considering the first part of the season doesn’t debut until May 27. The second part won’t land on Netflix until July. But the consumer product activations for the “Stranger Things” franchise are widespread, including everything from Doritos to Domino’s Pizza.

THR’s source says it’s likely that, due to how massive the “Stranger Things” franchise has become, the Monopoly game simply slipped through the cracks.

The Season 4 version of the Monopoly board game is currently not available online through any major retailers. The game is currently being marketed using information and graphics from previous seasons.

As we said, details about “Stranger Things 4” are still being kept under wraps, at least officially. But there is some information we do know about the long-awaited season, like some new faces, new thrills, and a substantially longer run time. The rest will be revealed in due time.