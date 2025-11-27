Here’s How Old All the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Are in Season 5

It’s become a long-running joke that the long waits between seasons of “Stranger Things” caused the young cast to look much older than their character counterparts – but just how much of a gap is there?

The fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” is finally airing almost a decade after it debuted on Netflix. Crunching some numbers, that means there were some lengthy waits between seasons and nobody changes more drastically year over year like kids. Now the show’s leads have outstripped their onscreen characters in age by more than a few years.

Here’s how old Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and the rest of the kids in the show are compared to the actors playing them in Season 5.