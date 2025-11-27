Here’s How Old All the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Are in Season 5

The cast of the Netflix series grew up fast

"Stranger Things" Season 5 (Credit: Netflix)

It’s become a long-running joke that the long waits between seasons of “Stranger Things” caused the young cast to look much older than their character counterparts – but just how much of a gap is there?

The fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” is finally airing almost a decade after it debuted on Netflix. Crunching some numbers, that means there were some lengthy waits between seasons and nobody changes more drastically year over year like kids. Now the show’s leads have outstripped their onscreen characters in age by more than a few years.

Here’s how old Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will and the rest of the kids in the show are compared to the actors playing them in Season 5.

Millie Bobby Brown in “Stranger Things 5” (Credit: Netflix)

Eleven

Eleven’s age in Season 5: 17

Millie Bobby Brown’s age: 21

Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, and Charlie Heaton as Jonathan in “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Mike Wheeler

Mike’s age in Season 5: 17

Finn Wolfhard’s age: 22 – turning 23 before “Stranger Things” Season 5, Part 2 and 3

Dustin Henderson

Dustin’s age in Season 5: 17

Gaten Matarazzo’s age: 23

Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink in "Stranger Things" Season 5
Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink in “Stranger Things” Season 5 (Netflix)

Lucas Sinclair

Lucas’ age in Season 5: 17

Caleb McLaughlin’s age: 24

Noah Schnapp in "Stranger Things" Season 5 (Netflix)
Noah Schnapp in “Stranger Things” Season 5 (Netflix)

Will Byers

Will’s age in Season 5: 17

Noah Schnapp’s age: 21

Sadie Sink in “Stranger Things 4” (Netflix)

Max Mayfield

Max’s age in Season 5: 17

Sadie Sink’s age: 23

Steve Harrington

Steve’s age in Season 5: 20

Joe Keery’s age: 33

Nancy Wheeler

Nancy’s age in Season 5: 19

Natalia Dyer’s age: 30

Three teenagers stand in a dark, tense hallway, illuminated by dim light. Steve grips a nail-studded baseball bat, Jonathan looks shocked and unsteady, and Nancy stares ahead with wide, worried eyes. All three appear braced for danger.
Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer in “Stranger Things” Season 1 (Netflix)

Jonathan Byers

Jonathan’s age in Season 5: 20

Charlie Heaton’s age: 31

Maya Hawke in “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Robin Buckley

Robin’s age in Season 5: 19

Maya Hawke’s age: 27

Stranger Things: Tales From '85
