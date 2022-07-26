Even celebrities get stopped at immigration – but apparently, they get through it a little faster if they play a beloved character on “Stranger Things.” That’s what happened to Joseph Quinn, anyway.

Quinn made his talk show debut on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Monday night, but confessed at the start of his interview that he almost didn’t make it to 30 Rock. When Fallon pressed him on why, the British actor admitted that he had gotten “held up” at the U.S. Immigration offices.

Recounting the story, Quinn explained that he was actually detained by Immigration for questioning, but it was his breakout performance in “Stranger Things” that helped him out in a timely manner.

“I was taken into, I guess what you could call it – it was more of a dungeon,” Quinn said. “And I was asked to wait there for about 20 minutes, and then I was summoned to this desk where someone asked me, ‘What are you doing in the United States, sir?’ I said, ‘Well I’m actually here to meet Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”‘”

Naturally, the immigration officer didn’t immediately believe Quinn. In fact, the actor said that it was the man’s coworker who recognized him first.

“One of his colleagues looked over at me, looked at him, said: ‘Leave Eddie alone!’” Quinn recounted. Of course, once the questioning officer realized who he was, he had an entirely different round of questions to ask him.

“He was like, ‘Do you come back next season?’” Quinn continued. “I said, ‘Um, I don’t know!’ And he was like, ‘You better!'”

And with that, Quinn had his passport returned to him and was sent on his way. You can watch his full interview with Jimmy Fallon in the video above.