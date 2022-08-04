Fireworks and celebration are in order for “Stranger Things,” which continued its dominance of the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 during the week of July 4-10. The sensational Netflix series notched 4.8 billion viewing minutes, landing it once again on the all-time Top 10 list.

Prime Video also wins for streaming with the Chris Pratt-starring action-thriller “The Terminal List,” which came in at No. 2 on the list with nearly 1.6 billion minutes of viewing. The streamer’s tentpole anti-superhero hit “The Boys” also drew in 1.1 billion viewing minutes (surpassing the billion threshold for the first time) for its epic Season 3 conclusion, landing the show in the fourth slot. Nielsen reported that despite the tendency for streaming titles to skew female, both of these series drew predominantly male audiences.

Rounding out the top three was Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” with nearly 1.3 billion viewing minutes. Hulu’s beloved “Only Murders in the Building” also held on strong from the week prior to crack the bottom of the list at No. 10 with 256 million viewing minutes.

Another notable title on the overall list includes Netflix’s “Girl in the Picture,” which had an unusual Wednesday release. The true crime documentary garnered 537 million viewing minutes during its opening week with a 71% female audience and with the 35-49 age group having the highest audience concentration at slightly over a third. The doc’s viewing numbers landed it in the No. 2 slot for Top 10 Streaming Movies for the week.

During that week, Disney+ also debuted Episode 5 of “Ms. Marvel,” which drove 295 million viewing minutes.