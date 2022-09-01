“Stranger Things” has once again taken back the crown for the Nielsen Streaming Top 10, overtaking “Virgin River” during the week of Aug. 1 through 7. In the No. 3 spot on the Overall List of all programming is Pixar’s “Lightyear,” which made its streaming debut on Disney+ Aug. 3.

Despite a viewing drop of more than a fifth, “Stranger Things” logged 1.42 billion viewing minutes, compared to “Virgin River’s” 1.38 — a 42% reduction in viewing. In last week’s report, “Virgin River” clinched the top spot with 2.4 billion minutes over “Stranger Things,” which had 1.84. The reversal of standing marks the eighth weekly win for the Duffer Bros. hit sci-fi series this year.

In its opening weekend on Disney+, “Lightyear” soared to 1.3 billion minutes, enough for a third spot in the Overall list and No. 1 slot on the Movie list. The audience for the Toy Story spinoff was 36% aged 2-11 and 23% aged 18-34.

Also on the list is Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman,” which debuted Aug. 5 with 11 of its 12 episodes, racking 1.02 billion viewing minutes for the third spot on the Streaming Original list and No. 4 slot on the Overall List. The dark fantasy series saw an audience that was 36% aged 35-49, and evenly split between female and male viewers.

Rounding out the titles at the billion-minute level was “Netflix’s” acquired action-adventure movie “Uncharted” starring Tom Holland, which debuted at the No. 5 spot on the Overall List. Released on the streamer on the same day as “The Sandman,” it notched just over 1 billion viewing minutes across a broad demographic audience that was slightly male-skewed at 55%.