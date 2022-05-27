Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)
We met Eleven back in the first season of “Stranger Things.” Her head was shaved, and all she wore was a hospital gown. Mike, Dustin and Lucas found her the same night that Will first went missing all those years ago. Eleven barely spoke back then, but she had incredible telekinetic powers that pretty much made her a threat to anything else, even the crazy creatures she accidentally let into Hawkins from the Upside Down.
Eleven came from the Hawkins lab, where “Papa” aka Dr. Brenner gathered her and a bunch of other children whose mothers he convinced to take drugs so that he could try to shape the powers in their children. Before she was 011, which is tattooed on her wrist, she was Jane, daughter of Terry Ives (Aimee Mullins).
Eleven began to live with Hopper after the first season, but now she lives in Lenora Hills, California with the Byers family. She also loves Eggos.
Millie Bobby Brown has also starred in the Netflix film “Enola Holmes” (2020) with a sequel currently in post-production.