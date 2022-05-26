After years of waiting, “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 1 is finally debuting on Netflix.

The season is unlike any other, and not just in terms of length. The scope of Season 4 is immense, and the story sprawls from Hawkins to Russia to California, where Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the Byers relocated after the events of Season 3. It also leans into its horror inspirations — like “A Nightmare on Elm Street” — much harder than previous seasons. But, don’t just take our word for it.

“It’s got some real teeth to it. A lot of bite,” Natalia Dyer told TheWrap. Her assessment of the new season was met with audible agreement from co-stars Joe Keery, Joe Quinn, and Maya Hawke in the same interview.

“Just from reading the scripts, [the Duffers] were definitely reaching for something pretty extraordinary with the season,” said Quinn, who plays standout newcomer Eddie Munson. “I also remember the read through as well, just how much was happening and for each storyline how high the stakes were. So it was pretty clear that we were gonna have to learn to really sink our teeth into it.”

“Stranger Things 4” is also setting the stage for the end of the series, as Season 5 will be the last. And we aren’t alone in wondering how things are going to wrap up.

“I don’t know how the [Duffer] brothers are going to do it. They’ve got so many conclusions to conclude,” Hawke said, adding that they’ll, of course, be able to figure it out because “they’re smart guys.”

It remains to be seen how the crew will escape the latest horrors of the Upside Down. Of course, the cast couldn’t give us too many details about what’s in store, but they did reflect on their hopes for the ending of “Stranger Things.”

“It’s definitely kinda crazy, because it has been a big part of everybody’s life,” Keery told TheWrap. “You just want to see all the characters done right. You just [hope] everybody has the rightful conclusion for their arc.”

“Stranger Things 4” Part 1, which includes the first seven episodes, debuts at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on May 27. Part 2 will premiere on July 1.