‘Stranger Things’ Fans Are Worried Caleb McLaughlin’s Character Dies in Season 5 After Viral Finale Comments

“Stranger Things” fans expressed concern for Caleb McLaughlin’s character Lucas Sinclair after the actor made eyebrow-raising comments about the fifth and final season.

Specifically, during the “Stranger Things” press tour, the Netflix drama’s series finale was brought up, with Finn Wolfhard noting that the finale was “the hardest thing to film” in Season 5.

While co-stars Gaten Matarazzo and Noah Schnapp appeared to co-sign Wolfhard’s remark, McLaughlin hinted his finale experience may not have been similar to his peers’.

“My finale was different. So, I don’t know,” he said, which prompted awkward looks from Matarazzo, Wolfhard and Schnapp.

Though McLaughlin didn’t share any spoilers, the interview moment was clipped and shared widely on X, leaving fans to assume only the worst for Lucas ahead of the Season 5 premiere.

One fan wrote in response, “‘my finale is different’ caleb pls what does that even mean?”

Another theorized, “This means that his character gets out way before the final showdown.”

A third weighed in, “I feel like the only way I would be okay with Lucas dying is if he dies sacrificing himself for max but even then they shouldn’t kill him off wtf.”

And this is only a taste of the fan response online, given many predicted they’d be an emotional wreck once “Stranger Things” concluded. In fact, one fan put it best when they penned: “I already know ima be balling my eyes out this season, man.”

It’s no secret the finale is set to be a tear-jerker, as several members of the cast already noted the final episode will be an “emotional” one. Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers, told TheWrap last week, “It’s huge. It’s emotional, too. It’s pretty special.”

Additionally, Priah Ferguson, who plays McLaughlin’s on-screen sister Erica Sinclair, also shared with TheWrap: “The last day on set was very emotional. I cried a lot. I think everyone did.”

The final adventure kicks off on Netflix Nov. 26 at 5 p.m. PT, with the second volume premiering on Christmas Day at the same time. The final episode of the series will premiere at 5 p.m. PT on New Year’s Eve.