What Time Is ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 on Netflix?

The final episodes of “Stranger Things” is upon us, but when do new episodes drop, and how many will be available when they do?

The ending of “Stranger Things” might well be the TV event of 2025 and is shaping up to be an epic battle of good vs. evil and upside down vs. rightside up. Like Season 4, the last eight episodes of the series are being split up and released throughout the holiday season. The first batch drops the day before Thanksgiving.

Here is what time the first four episodes of “Stranger Things” Season 5 will be available on Netflix.

When does “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1 release on Netflix?

The first part of “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1 drops on Netflix on Wednesday, Nov. 26.

What time does “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1 drop?

The first four episodes of “Stranger Things” Season 5 will be available Nov. 26 beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

How many episodes are in “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 1?

There will be four episodes released for Volume 1 of “Stranger Things” Season 5, which is the first half of the season. Here is the rundown:

Chapter 1 – “The Crawl”

Chapter 2 – “The Vanishing of…”

Chapter 3 – The Turnbow Trap

Chapter 4 – “Sorcerer”

When will “Stranger Things” Season 5, Volumes 2 and 3 release?

“Stranger Things” Season 5, Volume 2 will drop the next three episodes on Christmas Day, and the series finale will be available on the streamer and in theaters on New Year’s Eve.

What is “Stranger Things” Season 5 about?

The final season of “Stranger Things” follows the various heroes from Hawkins stuck in a quarantine after the devastation Vecna unleashed trying to come through to the real world in Season 4. The final season pits Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the monster she created (Jamie Campbell Bower) against each other with the fate of the town and all of the rightside up at stake.