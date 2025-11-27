‘Stranger Things’: How Long Is the Time Jump Between Season 4 and Season 5?

After nearly a decade, the beginning of the end has arrived. The fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” premieres this week on Netflix.

We live in a completely different world from when “Stranger Things” first aired way back in 2016. Since the first time we heard the phrase “Upside Down,” we’ve had three different U.S. presidents, survived a global pandemic and experienced multiple Hollywood strikes, the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements and the death of Queen Elizabeth II. That’s not to mention “You,” “The Crown,” “Succession,” “Yellowstone,” “Squid Game,” “Big Mouth” and “Young Sheldon” — all shows that premiered after the first season of “Stranger Things” and concluded before its final season.

We know we’re different after all this time, but just how different are the characters in Hawkins? Here’s how much time has passed between Seasons 4 and 5 and how old everyone is supposed to be.

How long is the time jump between “Stranger Things” Season 4 and Season 5?

There’s about a year and a half between the events of Season 4 and Season 5. The finale for the fourth installment concluded in March of 1986, and Season 5 will largely take place in the fall of 1987. This marks the biggest time jump in the history of “Stranger Things.”

The fifth and final season also takes place four years after Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) disappeared into the Upside Down in Season 1. That event, which kicked off this whole saga, took place in the fall of 1983.

Previously, the biggest time jump in the series was a year long and happened between Season 1, which took place in November of 1983, and Season 2, which took place in October of 1984. The time jumps between the following two seasons were similar to each other. There were eight months between when Season 2 ended and Season 3 began (November 1984 to June 1985), and there were nine months between when Season 3 ended and Season 4 began (July 1985 to March 1986).

How old are the characters supposed to be in Season 5?

Prepare for my super sweet sixteen with Vecna. All of the central kids — a group that includes Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Max (Sadie Sink) — will enter the season around 16 to 17 years old.

As for the teenagers, they’re entering the season between the ages of 19 and 21. Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Robin (Maya Hawke) will be about 19 to 20 years old, and Steve (Joe Keery) will be about 21.

The adults — Joyce (Winona Ryder), Hopper (David Harbour) and Murray (Brett Gelman) — started the series in their 40s. By the end, they should be in their mid to late 40s.

Finally, that leaves the youngest members of this massive cast. Lucas’ no-nonsense younger sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) will be about 12 in Season 5, and Mike’s little sister Holly (Nell Fisher) will be about 10 years old.

Will Season 5 flashback to 1983?

What an oddly specific question to ask! Yes, it will. Netflix previously shared the first five minutes of this new season, which showed a young Will surviving the Upside Down. Check it out below: